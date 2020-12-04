AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
Fatima Ventures Announced Two Investments in InventHub & Safepay at 021Disrupt 2020

Kashaf Ali Updated 04 Dec 2020

Fatima Gobi Ventures announced its investments in two new startups, InventHub & Safepay, today at 021Disrupt 2020, an online conference by Nest I/O.

As the company reported that the first close for its $20 million debut fund ‘Techxila Fund I’, Ali Mukhtar, Co-founder and CEO at Fatima Gobi Ventures, talked about about the total five investments the company made in its first batch. Three of these investments, namely AirLift, Tajir and SastaTicket, were announced previously.

Fatima Gobi Ventures is a Pakistani venture capital firm that was launched last year as a partnership between the Fatima Group, a leading Pakistani conglomerate, and Gobi Partners, one of the most active multi-stage Asian VCs. The VC firm invests in seed-stage and Series A startups

One of the recent investments made by Fatima Gobi Ventures is in InventHub, which is a SaaS platform founded by Usama Abid, a Pakistani entrepreneur, for hardware companies to collaborate and develop hardware products more efficiently. This startup is headquartered in the Silicon Valley and has a remote tech team.

The VC firm has also invested in Safepay, which was part of Y Combinator Summer 2020 batch and is a fintech that has been building a Stripe for Pakistan. Safepay aims to offer easy-to-use developer-friendly solutions to help online businesses to receive (card) payments from their customers.

Ali Mukhtar says that "the firm has raised over 70% of its target fund size and is on track to complete the final close by early 2021."

The fund hopes to invest in another 10 to 15 startups in the next few years, particularly in the ecommerce, fintech, logistics and taqwa-tech sectors.

