Thursday's early trade: S&P, Nasdaq touch all-time highs

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq touched all-time highs on Thursday as investors looked past bleak economic data, while remaining focused on a Covid-19 vaccine, with the blue-chip Dow getting a boost from Boeing shares. Boeing Co jumped about 7% after budget airline Ryanair ordered 75 additional 737 MAX jets with a list price of $9 billion, throwing a commercial lifeline to the embattled US planemaker.

Tesla Inc's 4% gain underpinned the Nasdaq after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy" in the run-up to the electric-car maker's addition to the S&P 500. At 11:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 180.08 points, or 0.60% to 30,063.87, the S&P 500 gained 9.03 points, or 0.25% to 3,678.04 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 58.22 points, or 0.47% to 12,407.61.