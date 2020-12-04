AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
British mip-caps hit 9-month high

Reuters 04 Dec 2020

LONDON: The FTSE 250 index, considered a proxy for Brexit sentiment, jumped on Thursday as investors hoped for a trade deal with the European Union before a year-end deadline, while miners rose as iron ore prices hit a record high. The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 1.3% to its highest since late February after Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he hoped for a deal in the next few days. However, EU officials see uncertainties as significant gaps remain on some main issues.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 added 0.4%, with miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP Group boosting. The index has tracked a recent rally in global equity markets, ending November with its best monthly performance since 1989 as signs of a working Covid-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster economic rebound next year.

Rolls Royce jumped 15.5% after a report said it was considering a possible re-entry into the narrow-body jetliner market. Paragon Banking Group gained 4.6% as it said pandemic-led disruptions to lending had affected its business.

