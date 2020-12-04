KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 192,130 tonnes of cargo comprising 153,127 tonnes of import cargo and 39,003 tonnes of export cargo including NA loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargos of 153,127 tonnes comprised of 65,719 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,602 tonnes of DAP; 28,806 tonnes of wheat; 2,831 tonnes of sugar and 53,169 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 39,003 tonnes comprised of 36,408 tonnes of containerised cargo; 80 tonnes of bulk cargo and 2,515 tonnes of cement.

There were six ships namely APL Chongqing, Bomar Milion, KMTC Dubai, GS Future, Grace and BBC Pacific carrying containers, oil tanker, clinker and project cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were five vessels viz. OOCL Belgium, Bellatrix-I, KMTC Dubai, Rich Breeze and Star Omicron carrying containers, oil tanker and wheat respectively currently at the berths.

There are three ships namely Bellatrix-I, DM Emerald and Brigitte carrying containers, chemical and wheat respectively expected to sail on Thursday.

There are six vessels viz. Botany Bay, AS Sara, Oriental Jasmine, Hakone Galaxy, Athos and CIC Epos carrying containers, oil tankers and wheat respectively due to arrive on Thursday while five vessels viz. Nordspring, AS Sicilia, Pacific Dawn, Sea Ploeg and Star Cleo carrying containers, chemical and wheat respectively are expected to arrive on Friday

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 164,391 tonnes comprising 98,963 tonnes of import cargo and 65,428 tonnes of export cargo including 4,351 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 98,963 tonnes includes 33,558 tonnes of coal; 10,631 tonnes of furnace oil; 12,040 tonnes of wheat; 12,584 tonnes of chemical; 10,366 tonnes of palm oil; 1,905 tonnes of project cargo and 17,879 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 65,428 tonnes includes 638 tonnes of steel pipes and 64,790 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,351 containers comprising of 911 containers import and 3,440 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

There were three ships namely MSC Esthi, Maersk Pittsburgh and Thang Long carrying containers and steel pipes respectively sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while three ships namely Great Fluency, Chemroad Sirius and Tian Jian carrying coal, chemical and general cargo respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of eleven ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, project cargo, steel pipes, coal, wheat, chemical, LPG, furnace oil and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as thirteen vessels viz. CP Tian Jin, Eagle Bulker, Pacific Constant, Darya Devi, Captain Yonnis, Admiraity Spirit, Gas Athena, Tomson Gas, Cool Explorer, Gao Cheng-3, Banglar Agrajaira, Adamore Chipewa and Haide Bao carrying coal, soyabean, rice, LPG, LNG and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. CMA CGM Butterfly, CP Tian Jin, Admiralty Spirit, Captain Yonnis and Cool Explorer carrying containers, coal, rice and LNG respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grains and Fertilizer Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday.

There were three ships namely CMA CGM Butterfly, Cape Male and MSC Pillar carrying containers are due to arrive on Thursday while another ship namely Maratus Jayawijaya carrying containers is due to arrive on Friday.

