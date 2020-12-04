Bullion Rates

KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Thursday (December 3, 2020).

================================== In rupees per 10 gram In Rupees ================================== KARACHI ---------------------------------- Gold Tezabi 24 CT 94736.00 Silver Tezabi 1045.95 ---------------------------------- HYDERABAD ---------------------------------- Gold 24 CT 94507.00 Gold 22 CT 86680.00 Silver 997.00 ==================================