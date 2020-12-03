Will there be a turn in game technology for Pakistan in 2021?

The tech business is evolving every day and it can only flourish if you keep up with the changing trends and latest developments in technology. With the growing demand for the latest products especially smartphones, TVs, and other home appliances the tech businesses have been on toes for production. Lately, many international tech brands and companies have been investing in Pakistan to meet the supply-demand gap.

Pakistan has a population of over 200M and an annual smartphone market size of around 12M units which shall double soon looking at smartphone users. There is a need to boost the telecom sector in Pakistan and increase local manufacturing to meet the increased demand for better speed and faster network. With the increase in the push towards enabling local design and manufacturing companies in Pakistan, MediaTek’s contribution shall be seen in the coming year.

MediaTek is the world’s 4th largest fabless semiconductor company, powering more than 2 billion connected devices annually. It is listed on Taiwan’s Stock Exchange Market, with an $8 billion revenue markup for the year 2020. They are dedicated to providing highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions, and a broad range of advanced multimedia products. The company is a market leader in developing advanced systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile devices, home entertainment, connectivity, and IoT products. MediaTek has enabled a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and, wearables.

As many companies coming to Pakistan for business, MediaTek plans to provide the latest game technology for users in the country. MediaTek Helio G series chips feature HyperEngine Game Technology to deliver sustained performance and longer gameplay. It plans to launch the first smartphones powered by the G series chips very soon. Pakistan is an important market and holds great potential for technology business hence we’ll be seeing MediaTek engaging with the local market soon.

As the world is moving towards the fastest 5G network, Pakistan is on its road there too. Semi-conductor companies play a vital role as chipsets and processors are the core of any device. In a recent virtual conference, Director MEA for MediaTek, Rami Osman explained MediaTek’s 5G technologies that shall promote and enhance connectivity in Pakistan. MediaTek is putting a lot of effort into the G series chips that power the core of an incredible and seamless gaming experience.

These chips offer optimal power efficiency with an advanced 12nm FinFET production process which ensures long battery life and power efficiency, even during long gaming sessions. This could change the game for technology advancement especially for gamers in Pakistan. The migration from 2G to 4G and now 5G shall be a huge step in association with Operators and Local Brands creating unique propositions.

Another interesting thing MediaTek shall be doing is bringing newer and more innovative chips such as Helio P, G series, and their flagship Dimensity series which supports 5G connectivity. The company shall be introducing more power-packed and flagship features for phones in the price segment between 100 and 300 USD so that seamless connectivity, voice, and video quality can be experienced by everyone within their budget.

Pakistan is majorly a consumption market but with strengthening local producers, it can be converted to a production market. MediaTek shall be exploring strategic partnerships like local manufacturing of TV, Connectivity devices, and Smartphones. Actions taken by MediaTek in the coming days shall tell how all these promises will turn out for the consumers in Pakistan.