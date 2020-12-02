AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
Pakistan to start free COVID-19 vaccination in September 2021: Dr Nausheen

The secretary made the announcement on twitter stating: “The PTI government will provide the coronavirus vaccine free of charge to people.”
BR Web Desk 02 Dec 2020

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid has said that Pakistan will start vaccinating people against the coronavirus from September 2021, which will be free of charge.

The secretary on Wednesday made the announcement on twitter stating: “The PTI government will provide the coronavirus vaccine free of charge to people.”

“Government will start the vaccination from the second quarter of 2021,” she added.

Vaccine will be administered to people over the age of 60 in first phase, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

He announced that the cabinet has approved Rs150 million for the procurement of the vaccine. A few companies have also been shortlisted.

The vaccine developed by China’s CanSino Biologics is already under clinical trails in Pakistan. Health experts have said the response to the trial has been positive.

On Wednesday, Coronavirus claimed 75 lives across Pakistan with 2,829 new infection in past 24 hours.

