Pakistan might be getting a big JF-17 order from Argentina

Argentina is considering purchasing JF-17 Thunder Block III aircraft from Pakistan to consolidate its defensive capabilities after having been refused the same by South Korea.

The development was made after South Korean manufacturer which produces FA-50 fighters, KAI, has refused to sell its fighter jets to the Argentina Air Force.

Chief of the General Staff of the Argentine Air Force Isaac Julien Xavier in an interview hinted that country is considering Pakistan’s JF-17 thunder jets.

He also stated that a high-level delegation of the Argentine Air Force had already visited Pakistan in 2017 to examine the aircraft.

When asked about is Argentina Airforce returning to JF-17? Is the J-10 possible? He replied: “Honestly, we have not had any contact with the J-10. We know that there is a version that is exportable.”

“Regarding the JF-17 we talked about, an Air Force commission went to see it in Pakistan in 2017. Currently we are talking about the Block 3 version, which is quite another plane. We are talking about this type of technology, which is what the Air Force is looking for.”

It is worth to mention here that the JF-17 thunder block III is still in developing phase and is expected to pack RD-93MA engine developed by Russia. The first flight test of the jet would take place sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.