Dec 02, 2020
Int'l virtual textile exhibition in Feb '21

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is going to arrange first international virtual textile exhibition from 1-5 Feb 2021. Officials said the export promotion authority offers an excellent opportunity to showcase products and develop business with the international buyers. 15 Dec 2020 is the last date to apply for the exhibition participation as fee has been fixed Rs 35, 000.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

