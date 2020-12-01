AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

S&P 500 ends down after rallying to best November ever

  • Dow sees biggest monthly gain since 1987.
  • IHS Markit rises on $44 bln buyout deal from S&P Global.
Reuters 01 Dec 2020

The S&P 500 index ended lower on Monday as investors took profits after a sharp rally in recent weeks that led to the benchmark's best November ever.

Most of the major S&P 500 sectors fell, with the energy index leading losses, tracking a drop in crude prices.

The S&P 500 technology index rose, thanks to a rise in Apple Inc shares.

IHS Markit topped gains on the S&P 500 after data giant S&P Global agreed to buy the financial information provider in a $44 billion deal that would be the biggest corporate acquisition of 2020.

Month-end rebalancing of portfolios played into Monday's weakness, analysts said, as investors cashed in on gains after a strong month marked by updates of COVID-19 vaccines making headway and hopes of a swift economic rebound next year.

A rotation into energy, industrials and financials, all expected by many investors to outperform as the economy recovers from its downturn, have driven gains of more than 10% for the S&P 500 in November and helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average make its biggest monthly gain since 1987.

"I would attribute (Monday's drop) to compounding concerns over the coronavirus, combined with the market just looking to digest some of the recent gains over the past month," said CFRA Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall.

"When you sprint and get out of breath, you have to slow down to catch your breath."

After an explosion in infections and business restrictions this month that stalled the US labor market recovery, the focus has shifted to Tuesday's address by Fed Chair Jerome Powell before the Senate Banking Committee, the Fed's Beige Book on Wednesday and the monthly jobs report on Friday.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 265.91 points, or 0.89%, to 29,644.46, the S&P 500 lost 16.5 points, or 0.45%, to 3,621.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.11 points, or 0.06%, to 12,198.74.

US Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Monday the first two vaccines against the novel coronavirus could be available to Americans before Christmas.

Moderna Inc surged after it unveiled plans to apply for US and European emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp fell after masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major US retailers on Black Friday, as early online deals and concerns about a spike in COVID-19 cases dulled enthusiasm for mall trips.

Nikola Corp plummeted after the company and General Motors Co announced a reworked deal on a fuel-cell partnership that eliminates an equity stake in the startup for the Detroit automaker and plans for building its electric pickup truck.

The S&P 500

S&P 500 ends down after rallying to best November ever

PDM announces nationwide protests on Friday, Sunday

China’s Defence Minister calls on COAS Bajwa

Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elects PTI's Khalid Khurshid as CM

PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad

Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorization Monday

Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue

OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters