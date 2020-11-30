Pakistan’s Fashion Ecommerce Platform Clicky Raises $700,000

Pakistan's fashion ecommerce platform Clicky raised $700,000 in a pre-Series A round from a former Souq/Amazon MENA executive Asif Keshodia, unnamed executives of Xiaomi, and some other individual investors.

Previously, this lahore-based ecommerce platform had raised money from Souq, which was acquired by Amazon in 2017 and local VC Fatima Ventures.

The startup was founded by Muhammad Khalid and Syed Shahzad in 2016. It sells local and international fashion brands at affordable prices.

According to the founder of Fatima Ventures, Ali Mukhtar, “Khalid and Shahzad have been building a focused e-commerce business and we are excited to see how this investment will bring opportunities for local brands and private labels to grow and provide a high-quality fashion retail experience to Pakistani consumers.”

The new investment will allow Clicky to enhance its fulfillment, logistics and customer experience infrastructure. Currently, the startup's fulfillment centers are based in Lahore and Rawalpindi, and it ships orders using different third-party logistics services.

In a statement issued by the startup, it said that Clicky now wants to work directly with manufacturers and build private labels. The new funds will be used to expand Clicky's team of in-house fashion designers.

Asif Keshodia is also interested in being part of a Pakistani startup. “Clicky is going to take customer experience to new heights and address the growing demand for online fashion retail in the region. We see a massive opportunity here” he says.