Nov 30, 2020
Pakistan

PDM to hold jalsa in Multan today

  • PM said the opposition wants jalsas not caring for the lives and safety of people.
Aisha Mahmood 30 Nov 2020

The opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be holding a rally in Multan's Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium, today despite restrictions from the government.

The Multan administration had denied permission to the opposition parties owing to increasing virus cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country. On Sunday, the PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman along with other opposition leaders addressed a conference and said that they will hold its rally in Multan 'at any cost'. Condemning the arrest of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers and other parties, Rehman said the government was resorting to state terrorism.

On Sunday, Multan police arrested Ali Qasim Gilani, the son of ex-premier Yousaf Raza, Gilani, and several workers of the PPP and other parties aligned with the PDM. They were arrested by the police after they attempted to remove containers and roadblocks in front of the stadium.

In today's jalsa, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari will be addressing for the first time. She will be representing her brother Bilawal who has been isolating after testing positive for coronavirus. However, Bilawal will address the public via video link. Pakistan Mulsim League - Nawaz's Maryam Nawaz is also expected to address the rally.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was the opposition's sole and desperate goal to save their families’ looted wealth, adding that they have no concern for people’s lives at a time when Covid-19 cases were rising in the country.

