AVN 68.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 132.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 105.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 130.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 79.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 99.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
PAEL 33.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
POWER 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 194.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.23%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

PDM engaged in a tacit conspiracy, says Firdous

Recorder Report 30 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the PDM is engaged in a tacit conspiracy of crippling the prosperity of the people and development in the country.

"The opposition is giving meaningless and absurd statements just for point-scoring. The alliance of the opposition parties is only to safeguard their personal interests and looted money and their decisions to hold rallies are one of the major reasons of increasing number of corona (positive) cases," she said in a statement on Sunday.

The SACM said that these rallies cannot topple the government but increase the number of corona patients in the country. "The insensible opposition leaders are unable to understand the severity of the situation," she added. While criticizing PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Dr Awan said that although Bilawal himself is a corona positive patient but he is adamant to hold rallies. Similarly, the SACM also came down hard on PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and said the lust for power has blinded the "Calibri Queen" as she does not care about the lives of the people.

She said that the number of corona positive cases increased after the opposition's rally in Peshawar and still the opposition is turning a deaf ear to the government's advices. "It is the responsibility of the state to safeguard the lives and properties of the people.

CM Buzdar will take every possible step to protect the people. No one is above the law. The government will strictly implement corona SOPs and legal action will be taken in the case of violation," she warned. Meanwhile, the number of active corona patients has reached 17201 in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to an official tally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

PDM engaged in a tacit conspiracy, says Firdous

Nepra urged to revise industrial tariff

Suicide car bomb kills 30 Afghan security personnel

Kashmir issue: Niamey declaration reiterates OIC's principled position: FO

HK's top leader piles up cash at home after US sanctions

Payment of 3 percent fee/charges to CCP: FD's viewpoint given preference

Covid-19 cases: There's no patient on ventilator in AJK, G-B, Balochistan

PM insists Opposition will never get 'NRO'

PDM to hold planned rally 'at any cost': Fazl

Private sector hurt by massive govt borrowing: experts

Petrol prices may be revised upward

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.