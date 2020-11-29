Opposition only want jalsas, they do not care for safety and lives of people: PM Imran

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the opposition only want jalsas and they do not care for safety and lives of people.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Imran said: "Problem confronting us in Pak during COVID 19 is of a political leadership that has never gone through any democratic struggle, nor worked with ordinary citizens to understand the problems they confront, nor contributed in any substantive way for betterment of ordinary citizens."

He added that the opposition leaders think this is their last means of pressuring us for NRO – which will never happen.

The PM maintained that that they have never worked a day in their lives and their royal lifestyles are directly dependent on saving their families ill-gotten, illegally acquired wealth through robbing and impoverish the nation.

"In fact not only do these "leaders" lack any empathy with the masses, their families looted national wealth to further impoverish our masses. These entitled "leaders" living like royalty in their secluded mansions, have simply inherited their positions because of their families," the premier said.

Imran said that the opposition leaders had opposed the federal government over deciding on initiating smart lockdown amid COVID-19 spread to save the poor people from becoming destitute besides save the economy from total collapse.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) is going to hold the rally in Multan on November 30 (tomorrow) at all costs. He warned that if the government tried to create hindrances in way of the rally then it should be ready to face the consequences.

Addressing a press conference in Multan after a meeting of opposition parties, Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition, under the banner of PDM, is ready to face the government and no one can stop them from holding the public gathering.

He maintained that if the police or any law enforcement agencies tried to stop their workers from reaching the venue of the rally, they would react accordingly.

The JUI-F chief also announced that the opposition will also hold protest in district headquarters on Friday and Sunday if they are not allowed to hold the rally in Multan.

The Multan administration took control of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium and rounded up a large number of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders and workers, including Qasim Gillani, the son of ex-premier Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The PDM workers, belonging to various political parties, had stormed the venue by removing barriers in wake of the opposition alliance's public gathering on November 30 (tomorrow). The police had blocked the main routes leading to Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium and removed tents, chairs and other equipment from the venue.

The Multan Police registered a case against 70 named and more than 300 unnamed party workers for breaking off locks and forcing their way into the stadium. The case was registered at Multan's Lohari Gate Police Station.

So, when we did smart lockdown to save our poor from becoming destitute & save economy from total collapse, these "leaders" opposed & demanded complete lockdown. Now, with new spike, when we again need smart lockdown, they want jalsas not caring for the lives & safety of people