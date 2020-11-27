AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
Shehbaz, Hamza being released on five day parole today

  • Punjab CM had approved release of PML-N president and his son so they could attend funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 27 Nov 2020

(Karachi) Punjab government has issued release orders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on five-day parole following the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, Shehbaz and Hamza will be released from Kot Lakhpat Jail today. The funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, who died in London on Sunday, will be held in Lahore. She will be buried at their Jati Umra residence.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved the release of PML-N president and his son Hamza Shahbaz on parole for five days to attend the funeral. PML-N Deputy Secretary-General Ataullah Tarar submitted the request to the deputy commissioner Lahore for their release on parole for two weeks to attend the funeral.

