AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
Nov 26, 2020
Markets

Iraq extends bid deadline for major crude prepayment deal

Reuters 26 Nov 2020

LONDON: Iraq has extended the bid deadline on its first major crude oil prepayment deal to early December after traders were left scrambling to draw up proposals and secure bank lines in a tight 4-day window, sources familiar with the matter said.

Trading sources and an oil ministry official with direct knowledge of oil exports operations said the new deadline was Dec. 4 instead of Nov. 27.

Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO sent a letter on Monday asking for bids for its first ever crude prepayment starting Jan. 2021 until Dec. 2025. Trading and banking sources said the original deadline was too tight to make coherent bids.

“We decided to extend the deadline to give more space for customers to study our offer and make sure they fully understand contract terms,” the official said.

Sources said that the terms in the original letter were confusing and needed clarification.

A banking source with direct knowledge of the matter said that SOMO’s proposal was a long-term commercial contract lasting until 2025 combined with a one-year prepayment from 2021 to 2022 that could then be renewed.

The source said the prepayment would be worth about $2 billion to be repaid with 48 million barrels of crude.

In the original letter, SOMO said the “general terms” were for a 5-year period with 4 million barrels per month of Basra crude. In a separate section under “prepayment”, the letter said the winner would receive 48 million barrels between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 to repay an unspecified cash advance.

“SOMO has had prepayment discussions for months if not years but the letter was a surprise for everybody. Banks won’t be able to give indications in time (for Nov. 27).—Reuters

