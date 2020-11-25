DEO Quetta announces extended winter vacations stating from tomorrow

Quetta on Wednesday announced an extended winter holidays starting from tomorrow (Thursday).

As per the letter issued on Wednesday by the District Education Officer (DEO) Farzana Ahmadzai, November 26, 2020, will be the last day of the academic year in Quetta after which the winter break will commence.

Schools will reopen on March 1 next year and regular teaching will immediately follow. Annual examinations for the year 2020 will begin from March 10, reads the letter.

“Students should be given date sheets and smart syllabi for the annual examinations,” the DEO wrote in the letter.

Last week, the Balochistan government had announced that winter vacations in educational institutions will begin on December 1 in view of the second wave of COVID-19.