6 major generals including Asif Ghafoor promoted to rank of lieutenant general: ISPR

  • Major General Babar Iftikhar announced the promotion of the major generals.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 25 Nov 2020

6 major generals of the Pakistan Army have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

In a tweet, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar announced the promotion of the major generals. Major General Akhtar Nawaz, Major General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Major General Sarfraz Ali and Major General Muhammad Ali have been promoted, the DG ISPR tweeted.

Former DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has also been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

6 major generals including Asif Ghafoor promoted to rank of lieutenant general: ISPR

