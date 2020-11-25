AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Global steel output up 7pc yr/yr in October as industry recovers

  • China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of the metal, remained the stand-out performer with a gain of 12.7% to 92.2 million tonnes.
  • Global production ex-China is rebounding, but we will probably have to wait until next year to see output outside of China fully return to 2019 levels.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

LONDON: Global crude steel production in October rose 7% year on year to 162 million tonnes as other countries joined China in a recovery in industrial activity.

China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of the metal, remained the stand-out performer with a gain of 12.7% to 92.2 million tonnes, data from the World Steel Association showed on Tuesday.

The rise in global steel output was the third straight month of gains after five months of declines as the COVID-19 pandemic depressed industrial activity.

"Global production ex-China is rebounding, but we will probably have to wait until next year to see output outside of China fully return to 2019 levels," Samuel Burman, assistant commodities economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

Most countries showed the impact of loosened coronavirus restrictions and rebounding industrial activity, with some moving into growth while others pared losses.

Production in India edged up 0.9% in October after falling 2.9% in September, helped by a mild monsoon season, Burman said.

Germany posted a 3.1% rise after falling 9.7% the previous month while output in the United States dropped 15.3% compared with an 18.5% slide in September.

"However, quarantine lockdown measures (in the United States) are likely to weigh on domestic consumption and production in the coming months," Burman added.

The World Steel Association - a group of producers that accounts for about 85% of global steel output - last month said the decline in global steel demand this year will be less than previously expected at 2.4% after a buoyant recovery in China.

Global crude steel production

Global steel output up 7pc yr/yr in October as industry recovers

Prices of sugar, wheat flour witness significant decline in last ten days due to govt's measures, strategy: Ministers

No tolerance for crimes against children, women in civilized society: PM

Two bomb blasts kill at least 14 in Afghan province of Bamiyan: officials

Iran's Khamenei warns against hopes of 'opening' with West

India escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag ops following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO

India bans 43 more Chinese apps in latest salvo at Beijing

COAS chairs CCC meeting; regional, national security including Indian interference in Pakistan discussed

COVID-19 resurge: Asad Umar urges masses to follow SOPs strictly

Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters