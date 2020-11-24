AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

'Baseless speculation': recognition of Israel not under consideration: FO

The Spokesperson it is statement underlined that the Prime Minister’s statements in this context have been clear and unequivocal.
BR Web Desk 24 Nov 2020

Foreign Office of Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected baseless speculation regarding possibility of recognition of the State of Israel by Pakistan.

The Spokesperson it is statement underlined that the Prime Minister’s statements in this context have been clear and unequivocal.

PM Imran Khan has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found, Pakistan cannot recognise Israel, said FO spokesperson.

“Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination. For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” he added.

Last week, Imran Khan made headlines when he revealed that Islamabad has been under pressure from some "friendly" nations to recognise Israel.

Although he stopped short of naming them despite being repeatedly asked whether they were Muslim or non-Muslim countries.

"Leave this [question]. There are things we cannot say. We have good relations with them,” Khan told the interviewer.

Recently, the UAE and Bahrain established diplomatic and economic relations with Israel. Some other Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, are also weighing options to normalise relations.

Pakistan Israel FO

'Baseless speculation': recognition of Israel not under consideration: FO

Iran's Khamenei warns against hopes of 'opening' with West

India escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag ops following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO

India bans 43 more Chinese apps in latest salvo at Beijing

COAS chairs CCC meeting; regional, national security including Indian interference in Pakistan discussed

COVID-19 resurge: Asad Umar urges masses to follow SOPs strictly

Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

Afghan president calls for support but donors likely to cut aid

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters