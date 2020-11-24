India has escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag operations following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO

Responding to Indian Ministry of External Affairs allegations blaming Pakistan for terrorist attack in Nagrota district in IIOJK, foreign office on Tuesday termed it as false terrorism narrative against Islamabad to divert international attention of state terrorism in the disputed region.

Foreign office in its statement said: following presentation of the Dossier by Pakistan containing irrefutable evidence of India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in the country, the Indian Government has escalated its anti-Pakistan campaign, marked by false narratives, concocted evidence, and orchestration of false flag operations.

He termed Indian ministry's briefing as another attempt to mischievously implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The FO said the completely baseless and unsubstantiated Indian allegations are nothing but a reflection of desperate efforts on India’s part to salvage its false terrorism narrative against Pakistan and to divert international attention from its state-terrorism in IIOJK and state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

“Pakistan has been consistently sensitising the international community regarding the possibility of India undertaking a false flag operation with the intention to implicate Pakistan and jeopardising regional peace and security. We forewarn the world community once again,” reads FO statement.

Furthermore, it said Pakistan will continue exposing India and not let the world community be misled by Indian propaganda. The world community, including the United Nations counter-terrorism mechanisms, must act on the Dossier presented by Pakistan with incontrovertible evidence of Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism.