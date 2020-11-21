AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 193.04 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.4%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.77%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt not to close educational intuitions in province: Saeed

  • The meeting had reviewed the situation related to rising cases of coronavirus and the decision of closing the schools in the province.
APP 21 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Minister for Education Sindh, Saeed Ghani said that the Sindh govt will not close the educational institutions in the province.

Such decision was taken in the meeting of Steering Committee of Education department Sindh held under the chairmanship of Sindh Education Minister on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Schools, Secretary Colleges and Chairman Educational Boards.

The meeting had reviewed the situation related to rising cases of coronavirus and the decision of closing the schools in the province.

Provincial Minister further stated that the aim of the steering committee meeting was to hold the consultation with the all stakeholders on these issues, adding we wanted that the decision should be taken after consultation with all stakeholders.

In the meeting, the decision of not closing the educational institutions in the province was taken, he further informed, telling further that there would be no winter vocation in the province this year.

Besides this, the SOPs would strictly be implemented in the educational institutions, he articulated, saying it was also decided that the institutions can transfer the classes to online.

The COVID-19 cases were rising and the ratio of positive cases surged to 3.7 percent, he added.

Moreover, the consultation was also held on the suggestions of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) in the meeting, the minster said, telling that the NCOC would be informed about the decisions of Steering committee.

It was suggestion of participants that the syllabus should not be reduced and no child would be promoted without exams.

Saeed Ghani

Sindh govt not to close educational intuitions in province: Saeed

Thousands participate in funeral prayers of Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Lahore

Asad Umar advises Sindh Govt to utilize Rs700bn allocated in the budget for Karachi

55% increase in suicide cases among the Indian Central Reserve Police Force: report

Pakistan reports highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since July

US 'pleased' over PM Imran Khan's visit to Afghanistan

PSM, Railways, FBR restructuring plan unveiled

Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery

Global tax evasion costs $427bn per year: NGO

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters