Funeral prayers of Khadim Hussain Rizvi offered at Minar-e-Pakistan

The funeral prayers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi were offered on Saturday at the Minar-i-Pakistan.

He will be buried at Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque. Thousands of the chief's followers attended the funeral. For security purposes, the Lahore police deputed 26 SHOs, 13 DSPs and thousands of policemen. Internet jammers have been put in place too.

The TLP chief passed away in Lahore on Thursday. According to the party’s spokesperson, Hamza, Rizvi had been experiencing difficulty in breathing and was running a fever.He was then taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.