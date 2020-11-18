PM Imran Khan to make maiden visit to Afghanistan tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Afghanistan on Thursday at the invitation of President Ashraf Ghani.

Although there were reports that the PM will be visiting Afghanistan, no such date was announced. However, both the Afghan Foreign Ministry and Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan have confirmed that the premier will be visiting the neighboring country tomorrow.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan visiting Kabul tomorrow for meeting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss strengthening of bilateral ties⁦," the ambassador tweeted.

The premier's visit comes at a time when ongoing peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban have hit a stalemate and violence is on the rise.

The PM will meet President Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghan High peace council, and other authorities and reiterate Pakistan’s support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, local media reported.

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s adviser on commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, is already in Kabul for discussions on bilateral trade relations and the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA). The APTTA allows Kabul to use Pakistan’s land to transport goods to India.