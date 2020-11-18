AVN 67.01 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.2%)
PM Imran Khan to make maiden visit to Afghanistan today

  • The PM will meet President Ashraf Ghani and discuss strengthening of bilateral ties⁦, improved regional connectivity, economic development and strategies to curb the escalating violence.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 19 Nov 2020

On Thursday, at the invitation of President Ashraf Ghani, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be making his maiden visit to Afghanistan.

Although there were reports that the PM will be visiting Afghanistan, no such date was announced. However, both the Afghan Foreign Ministry and Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan have confirmed that the premier will be visiting the neighboring country tomorrow.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan visiting Kabul tomorrow for meeting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss strengthening of bilateral ties⁦," the ambassador tweeted.

The premier's visit comes at a time when ongoing peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban have hit a stalemate and violence is on the rise.

The PM will meet President Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghan High peace council, and other authorities and reiterate Pakistan’s support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, local media reported.

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s adviser on commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, is already in Kabul for discussions on bilateral trade relations and the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA). The APTTA allows Kabul to use Pakistan’s land to transport goods to India.

Both countries have held a fractious relationship in the past, and with the United States slated to withdraw a significant proportion of troops from the country by January 2021, this visit comes at an opportune moment for both countries to enhance their bilateral cooperation and ensure that peace and stability come to a region that has been devoid of it for decades.

