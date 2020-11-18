Sloganeering case: Court quashes FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar

(Karachi) A court has invalidated an FIR against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband retired Captain Muhammad Safdar in alleged violation of the sanctity of the Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum, local media reported on Wednesday.

The Judicial Magistrate (South) quashed the case in the wake of submission of a challan that declared the FIR as “fake”. The police stated in the challan that complainant, Waqas Khan, failed to join the investigation while his presence in the vicinity of Quaid's mausoleum could not be verified.

It added the complainant was not spotted in CCTV footage. Besides, the entry of citizens to the tomb was banned during Maryam’s visit.

On October 19, Sindh Police nabbed Capt (R) Safdar from a hotel in Karachi and registered a case against him. The arrest was made for chanting political slogans in the vicinity of the Mazar-e-Quaid.

The police registered a case against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, Capt (R) Safdar, and 200 others at the Brigade Police Station in Karachi for alleged desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid.

Later, in wake of Capt Safdar's arrest episode, Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Meher and other top police officials proceeded on leave. The opposition parties had accused intelligence agencies of abducting the provincial police chief and forced him to sign arrest orders of Safdar.

They maintained that in the recent episode of registration of FIR against Capt (r) Safdar in which police high command has not only been mishandled and ridiculed, but all ranks of Sindh police have been demoralized and shocked.

However, the police officials deferred the leave after Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa took notice of the matter and ordered investigation.