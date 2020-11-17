Sloganeering at Quaid’s tomb: Court adjourns hearing of plea seeking cancellation of Safdar bail

A court in Karachi on Tuesday put off a plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader (retd) Captain Safdar in a cases pertaining to the violation of Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum sanctity.

The hearing was adjourned until November 30, with court directing the applicant’s advocate to forward their arguments on next hearing.

Waqas Khan, the complainant of the FIR against Safdar, moved the application requesting the court to revoke his bail.

The applicant in his plea stated that the court granted bail to Maryam Nawaz’s husband ignoring key facts. He said Safdar is not entitled to bail and requested the court to revoke his bail.

On October 19, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s husband was arrested from a private hotel in Karachi on charges of chanting slogans at Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb and later released on bail.

A civil judge had approved his bail against a surety bond woth Rs100,000.

On November 9, the police filed a challan declaring the FIR against Maryam and her husband over violating the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid as “fake”.

The charge sheet stated the complainant was not present at Mazar-e-Quaid at the time of the purported action, nor was he spotted in CCTV footage.

Besides, the entry of citizens to the tomb was banned during Maryam’s visit.