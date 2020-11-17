AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,226 Increased By ▲ 28.45 (0.68%)
BR30 21,314 Increased By ▲ 76.2 (0.36%)
KSE100 40,724 Increased By ▲ 219.52 (0.54%)
KSE30 17,152 Increased By ▲ 144.86 (0.85%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Sloganeering at Quaid’s tomb: Court adjourns hearing of plea seeking cancellation of Safdar bail

BR Web Desk 17 Nov 2020

A court in Karachi on Tuesday put off a plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader (retd) Captain Safdar in a cases pertaining to the violation of Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum sanctity.

The hearing was adjourned until November 30, with court directing the applicant’s advocate to forward their arguments on next hearing.

Waqas Khan, the complainant of the FIR against Safdar, moved the application requesting the court to revoke his bail.

The applicant in his plea stated that the court granted bail to Maryam Nawaz’s husband ignoring key facts. He said Safdar is not entitled to bail and requested the court to revoke his bail.

On October 19, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s husband was arrested from a private hotel in Karachi on charges of chanting slogans at Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb and later released on bail.

A civil judge had approved his bail against a surety bond woth Rs100,000.

On November 9, the police filed a challan declaring the FIR against Maryam and her husband over violating the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid as “fake”.

The charge sheet stated the complainant was not present at Mazar-e-Quaid at the time of the purported action, nor was he spotted in CCTV footage.

Besides, the entry of citizens to the tomb was banned during Maryam’s visit.

PMLN Captain Safdar Mazar e Quaid

Sloganeering at Quaid’s tomb: Court adjourns hearing of plea seeking cancellation of Safdar bail

Gilgit Baltistan Election: PTI leads in counting with nine seats as no party secures majority

Trump poised to settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup

PDM to go ahead with its rally in Peshawar despite ban on public meetings

WHO expresses cautious optimism on COVID-19 vaccine development progress

Government delineates new approach to subsidies

HEC divestment: CCoP approves transaction structure

VSS of PIA employees approved by ECC

Cabinet to discuss economy today

No public meetings to be allowed

Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters