Pakistan under pressure to accept Israel as state: PM

  • "I have no second thought about recognizing Israel unless there is a just settlement, which satisfies Palestine," the PM added.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 17 Nov 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the US is pressurizing the country to normalize ties with Israel, the Middle East Eye (MEE) reported.

The PM said Pakistan is being pressurized to recognize Israel by the US and other countries to recognize Israel, but the PM reiterated that will not open up relations with the 'Zionists'. In its report, MEE said the PM made these remarks last week while talking to local media.

"This influence was in fact extraordinary during the Trump stint," MEE quoted the PM. "I have no second thought about recognizing Israel unless there is a just settlement, which satisfies Palestine," the PM added.

Evading the question of whether any Muslim states were applying similar pressure on Pakistan, the PM replied that 'there are things we cannot say. We have good relations with them'. Earlier this year the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan normalized relations with Israel.

On recognizing Israel, the PM has always maintained that Pakistan will not recognize Israel until the Palestinian conflict is settled. He has contended that the founder of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said that the Palestinian situation was a huge violation of human rights. He has said that Pakistan would continue to follow in Jinnah’s footsteps regarding Palestine.

