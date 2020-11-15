KU syndicate meeting approves budget

KARACHI: The University of Karachi Syndicate meeting held on Saturday approved the financial budget of the varsity. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the meeting which was held at the VC Secretariat.

The Syndicate members nominated the member of provincial assembly Sadia Javed as the representative of the KU Syndicate on the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi for two years.

The report of the varsity's Harassment Committee regarding Nadia Ashraf's case, which was presented and opened in front of the members, was endorsed by the Syndicate.

The meeting also approves the appointment of Professor Dr Javed Iqbal as the Director Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics and also approves the appointment of chairpersons for the next three years in different departments. As per Syndicate's resolution, Dr M. Ashraf Kamal would be a new chairman for the Department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Professor Dr Shahnaz Dawwar would be the next chairperson of the Department of Botany, and Pro Dr Mudassir Uddin would be the next chairman of the Department of Statistics.

Meanwhile, Professor Dr Musarrat Jahan Yousuf would be the next chairperson for the Department of Zoology, Dr Basir Ansari would continue as the chairman of the Department of Health, Physical Education and Sport Sciences. Furthermore, Dr Nooren Mujahid would be the next chairwoman of the Department of Economics; Dr Muhammad Sohail Shafiq would be the next chairman of the Department of Islamic History. Dr Muhammad Nadeemullah would be the next chairman of the Department of Social Work, Dr Sohail Hasan would be the next chairman of the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Dr Rabia Ismail Yousuf would be the next chairwoman for the Department of Pharmaceutics while Dr Danish Ahmed Siddiqui would be the new chairman of Karachi University Business School.

The members also approved the decisions and actions of the varsity's vice chancellor as well as approve the minutes of the last Syndicate meeting held on August 22, 2020 whereas also approved the decisions taken during the selection board held on October 19 and 20, 2020.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020