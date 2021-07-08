ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Currency Rate
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 7
158.90
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 7
158.80
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 7
110.60
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 7
0.93
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 7
1.38
Euro to USD / Jul 7
1.18
UK LIBOR % / Jul 7
0.08
Stock Volume
S&P 500 / Jul 7
4358.13
India Sensex / Jul 7
53054.76
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 7
28366.95
Nasdaq / Jul 7
14665.06
Hang Seng / Jul 7
27960.62
FTSE 100 / Jul 7
7151.71
Dow Jones / Jul 7
34681.79
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 7
15692.71
France CAC40 / Jul 7
6527.72
Item Value
Crude Oil / Jul 7
72.23
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Jul 7
12780.00
Gold 10 Grams / Jul 7
92770.00
Gold Spot / Jul 7
1805.00
Cotton / Jul 7
87.63

Business & Finance

BR Research

Fool’s paradise?

According to figures from SBP, half of incremental Rs 146 billion LT loans disbursed under LTFF/TERF schemes have...
Published 08 Jul, 2021 08:27am

BR Research

BR Research
No more cheap talk?

No more cheap talk?

The government’s Digital Pakistan drive depends on making Information and Telecommunication Technology (ICT)...
Published 08 Jul, 2021 08:20am
BR Research

Masks off?

Fresh cases of the coronavirus have begun to slowly increase as mobility restrictions relax, and masks come off....
Published 07 Jul, 2021 08:08am

Pakistan

Govt to ensure provision of high-quality digital services to people: Qureshi

  • Says it is the state's responsibility to improve the people's quality of life and economic well-being
  • Pakistan is one of the first countries to endorse the SDGs: FM
  • Preparations for the auction of the next-generation mobile services spectrum next month complete, says IT minister
Updated 08 Jul, 2021 04:00pm

Shahzain Bugti made SAPM

Shahzain Bugti made SAPM
ISLAMABAD: In a bid to woo the estranged Baloch leaders, the federal government on Wednesday appointed Jamhoori ... Updated 08 Jul, 2021 10:42am

World

Debt challenge

EDITORIAL: Domestic debt and liabilities rose to 26.75 trillion rupees by end May 2021 against 23.87 trillion rupees...

Boosting agri output

EDITORIAL: Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the National Farmers Convention warned that challenge of food...

India’s rogue behaviour

EDITORIAL: All those involved in the Lahore blast have been arrested, thanks to the concerned agencies’ concerted...

