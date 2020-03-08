KSE100 34611.23  ▼ Decreased By 517.35 (-1.47%)
2.350Kg Hashish seized, 15 arrested

 Police have arrested fifteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police spokesman said Sunday.
SARGODHA: Police have arrested fifteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police spokesman said Sunday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminal’s teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 15 accused recovering 2.350 Kg Hashish, 20 liter of liquor, 9 Pistols 30 bore, 1 kalashnikov and 1 Gun 12 bore from them.

They were: Arshad,Assad Abbas, Nawaz, Ashfaq, Naveed, Abid, Nadeem, Khizar Hayyat, Rab Nawaz, Nimraz Khan, Rozi Khan and others. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

