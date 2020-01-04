BR100 3,821 Increased By ▲ 31 (0.83%)
BR30 19,596 Increased By ▲ 200 (1.03%)
KSE100 36,952 Increased By ▲ 273 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By ▲ 127 (0.8%)
COVID-19 TOTAL DAILY
CASES 257,914 2145
DEATHS 5,426 40
Sindh 108,913 Cases
Punjab 88,539 Cases
Balochistan 11,322 Cases
Islamabad 14,402 Cases
KP 31,217 Cases

Business Recorder Logo

Jul 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION
Business

European gasoline starts 2020 at around $3.4/bbl

BR Web Desk | Recorder Report 04 Jan, 2020

Northwest European gasoline barge margins started the year on Thursday at around $3.40 a barrel, around $2 higher than at the start of last year, but high inventories loom in the region. ARA gasoline inventories rose 13% at a time when profitable export routes to the United States remain limited and exports to the Mediterranean and Caribbean fail to provide a strong draw, according to Insights Global.
ARA naphtha stocks jumped 15% on imports from Algeria, although demand up the Rhine was strong for petrochemical uses, for which naphtha can be a cheaper alternative to propane. France's hardline CGT trade union voted on Monday to extend a blockade of outbound fuel deliveries from Total's Grandpuits refinery near Paris until Jan. 6 as part of nationwide protests against a planned pensions reform.
China has raised the volumes of its first batch of 2020 fuel export quotas by 53% from a year earlier to 27.99 million tonnes, according to a document from the Ministry of Commerce that was reviewed by Reuters. Oil prices are likely to hover around $63 a barrel next year, a Reuters poll showed, benefiting from deeper output cuts by OPEC and its allies, and hopes that a US-China trade deal could jumpstart economic growth.

Copyright Reuters, 2020

European gasoline starts 2020 at around $3.4/bbl

Massive Twitter hack takes over high profile accounts to run Bitcoin scam

Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Wednesday

Trump interested in Roosevelt Hotel?

Housing finance: SBP sets mandatory targets for banks

Macroeconomic instability limits productivity growth: WB

Wheat procurement, import: ECC voices anger at failure

Provinces reject, albeit partially, IGCEP 2047

Diamer Bhasha Dam: PM kicks off construction work

Losses reach Rs2trn mark: minister

IMF says govt likely to finalize 'triage' of SOEs

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.