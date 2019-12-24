BR100 3,606 Increased By ▲ 16 (0.45%)
CM felicitates cricket team

BR Web Desk | Recorder Report December 24, 2019

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated national cricket team over its success in test match and series against Sri Lanka. In a message of felicitation, the chief minister said that Pakistani players have displayed good game, to defeat the Sri Lankan team and this success is the result of teamwork. He also congratulated batsman Abid Ali and bowler Naseem Shah for showing a wonderful performance and hoped that both will emerge as bright stars in the future.
It is worth mentioning that Sri Lanka was first team to visit Pakistan for a Test series in more than 10 years allowing Pakistan cricketers to play Tests at home crowd after a long time. The two Test series was won 1-0 by Pakistan with the home side winning Karachi Test after rain forced Rawalpindi Test to end as draw.

