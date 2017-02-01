Menu

Gharibwal: Concrete beginnings
Feb 2nd, 2017  / 0

Gharibwal Cement (PSX: GWCL) kicked off the year with lukewarm growth under its belt starting off with a slower first quarter in terms of costs and margins, but 1HFY17 comes with better news. Dispatches in the first half of FY17

Foreign investors taking interest in Pakistan: Miftah ...
Feb 2nd, 2017  / 0

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Board of Investment (BoI), Dr Miftah Ismail Thursday said that foreign investors were keen to invest in various sectors of Pakistan.Talking to a private news channel, he said that world bank (WB), and wall street journals (WSJ), had

Trump: Iran has been put on notice for firing ...
Feb 2nd, 2017  / 0

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that "Iran has been put formally put on notice" for firing a ballistic missile, after his administration said on Wednesday it was reviewing how to respond to the launch.

Social media reacts after Neelam Muneer private dance ...
Feb 2nd, 2017  / 0

Pakistani TV actress Neelam Muneer leaked dance video has gone viral all over the internet and people cant stop gushing about it. In a video she can be seen dancing on Malaika Arora's song 'Mahi Ve' in a car while

Djokovic wary of Russian threat
Feb 2nd, 2017  /0

NIS: Novak Djokovic admitted Thursday he was wary of rivals Russia as he returns for Serbia in Davis Cup World Group first round action this

East-Asians mostly unchanged for 7,700 years, study ...

Feb 2nd, 2017  /0

In a first DNA study done by scientists of East Asian people concluded, that their genetic make-up has remained for the most part unchanged, verily

